Assam board results 2024: AHSEC 12th marks awaited, here’s how to download and other details

The Assam Board Class 12 results are expected to be released soon. Check details and steps to download results when out. While an official confirmation on the date and time of the results is awaited, students who appeared in the exam will check their results on the official websites ahsec.assam.gov.in, sebaonline.org, and resultsassam.nic.in, once released. Assam Board Results 2024: AHSEC 12th results awaited. Check steps to download scores from the official website when released. (HT File/Bachchan Kumar)

Also read: WB Madrasa Board Result 2024: WBBME High Madrasah, Alim, Fazil results releasing today

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Here's how to check AHSEC 12th result when released:

1. Visit the official website of AHSEC at ahsec.assam.gov.in or resultsassam.nic.in.

2. Click on the HS or Class 12 result link on the homepage.

3.Log in using the information asked and click on submit.

4. Check and download your results.

Also read: VITEEE Result 2024 declared at viteee.vit.ac.in, direct link here

Notably, the Assam Board Class 12 examinations were conducted from February 12th to March 13th, 2024 across various exam centers in the state. Close to 3 lakh students appeared in the exams.

Meanwhile, the Board of Secondary Education, Assam announced Assam HSLC 10th Result 2024 on April 20, 2024. The overall pass percentage secured this year is 75.7 percent.