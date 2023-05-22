Home / Education / Board Exams / Assam HS Results 2023 Live: Latest updates on AHSEC Class 12th result
Live

Assam HS Results 2023 Live: Latest updates on AHSEC Class 12th result

board exams
Updated on May 22, 2023 04:49 PM IST

Assam HS Results 2023 Live Updates: AHSEC Class 12 final result awaited. Follow the blog for latest updates. 

Assam HS Results 2023 Live
Assam HS Results 2023 Live(ht file photo)
ByHT Education Desk
Assam HS Results 2023 Live: Assam Higher Secondary Education Council will announce Assam HS Results 2023 in due course of time. The AHSEC Class 12th result date have not been shared by the Board yet. When released, candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination can check the results on the official site of AHSEC at ahsec.assam.gov.in. 

Apart from the official website, the result link will be available on resultsassam.nic.in, assamresult.co.in, assam.result.in as well. 

Assam Class 12 final examination was conducted from February 20 to March 20, 2023. The exam was be held in two shifts. The morning shift was held from 9 am to 12 pm and the evening shift from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm. Follow the blog for latest updates on result date, direct link, pass percentage and other details. 

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 22, 2023 04:49 PM IST

    Assam HS result 2023: Results not today

    Assam Class 12 board exam results will not be announced today, May 22.

  • May 22, 2023 04:24 PM IST

    Assam HS Results 2023: Login credentials to check Class 12 result

    To check AHSEC result 2023, candidates need to use their board exam roll numbers. They are advised to keep their admit cards ready.

  • May 22, 2023 04:17 PM IST

    Assam Class 12 Result 2023: Date and Time 

    Assam Class 12 Result 2023 date and time has not been shared by the Board yet. The Assam Class 12 Result 2023 is awaited and will be announced in due course of time. 

