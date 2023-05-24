NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Results 2023: Nagaland 10th, 12th results out, link here

NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Results 2023: Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) on Wednesday announced results of High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC or Class 10) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC or Class 12) final exam results 2023. Students can go to nbsenl.edu.in and check their marks and other information related to these results. NBSE Nagaland board HSLC, HSSLC results 2023 declared, link here(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

To check Nagaland board exam results, students have to select year of exam and enter roll number and date of birth.

This year, a total of 20833 students enrolled for the NBSE HSLC or Class 10 final exam. Of them, 17130 students have qualified, taking the pass percentage to 70.32 per cent. This include students of government, private schools and repeaters.

Christy Paul Mathew is the topper in Class 10 with 99 per cent marks. Nilovito H Shikhu stood second with 95.80 per cent marks and Wonchilo T Khuvung stood third with 95 per cent marks.

In the HSSLC Arts stream, a total of 12431 government, private school and repeater students write the final exam, of whom 10271 or 82.62 per cent have passed.

In Commerce, 1214 students appeared for the Class 12 final exam and 1042 or 85.83 per cent have passed.

In the Science stream, 2437 students enrolled for the exam and 2115 or 86.79 per cent students have passed.

Moanola Longchar has topped the Arts stream with 97.20 per cent marks. Zahid Ahmed Laskar (99.20 per cent) and Awang P Yimpushu (97 per cent) are toppers of Commerce and Science streams, respectively.