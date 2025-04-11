Assam HSLC (Matric) result 2025: List of websites to check results online

Assam HSLC Result 2025: The Assam State School Education Board (ASEEB) division 1 (previously SEBA) will announce the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) or Matric exam results at 10:30 am. After the result is declared, students/parents can visit the websites mentioned below to check marks online. Assam HSLC Result 2025 Live Updates. Assam HSLC result will be declared soon. Here's a list of websites where the result will be displayed online (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Assam HSLC Result 2025: Websites to check marks-

asseb.in

sebaonline.org

resultsassam.nic.in

assamonline.in

assamresult.in

The Assam Matric or Class 10 final exam started on February 15 and ended on March 3, 2025. The HSLC examination was held in two shifts- from 9 am to 12 noon and from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

The examination started with the English paper and concluded with Advanced Mathematics, Geography, History, Sanskrit, Computer Science, Commerce, Home Science, Arabic, Persian and Nepali papers.

After the result is declared, digital marks sheets will be available on the websites mentioned above. Students need to use the roll and number in the requested format to access the online result. Original marks sheets and pass certificates will be sent to schools later.

ASEEB division 1 clarified that digital marks sheets can be used for Class 11 or HS 1st year admission. The board said institutes will arrange admission based on the digital mark sheets after verifying it with the result gazette.

“The results of each candidate shall also be verified through website of the board “sebaonline.org” and also by referring to the mobile app. In case of any doubt, educational institutions have to refer Assam State School Education Board, Div–I for verification,” ASEEB said.

How to check HSLC result 2025?

Go to one of the official websites mentioned above.

Open the HSLC/Class 10 or Matric result link.

Enter your roll and number on the space provided.

Check and download the result.

Along with results, SEBA is expected to announce the names of the toppers and other details.