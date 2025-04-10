Menu Explore
Assam HSLC result 2025 not today, CM Sarma confirms

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 10, 2025 07:33 AM IST

Assam HSLC result 2025 will not be announced today, April 10. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared this information on X (previously Twitter).

Assam HSLC Result 2025: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) will not announce the HSLC or Class 10 final exam result on Thursday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed last night.

Assam HSLC result 2025 not today, says CM(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Assam HSLC result 2025 not today, says CM(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

“I would like to inform all parents and students that the HSLC examination results will not be released tomorrow. Once the results are ready, the board will announce them promptly,” the minister posted on X and urged parents and students to remain patient.

What happened yesterday?

On Wednesday, several media reports claimed that the Assam HSLC or Matric exam results will be declared on April 10. Hindustan Times Digital asked a senior board official for an update about the date and time of the result, but he did not confirm that the result would be declared on April 10.

Students and parents are advised to visit the social media pages of CM Sarma, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu and the ASSEB official website asseb.in for official updates about the HSLC result date and time.

How to check Assam HSLC/Matric result 2025 when announced?

Go to the official result website of ASEEB.

Click on the HSLC/Matric or Class 10th result link.

Enter your login details.

Submit and check the result.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
