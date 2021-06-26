Bihar Board 10th Result 2021: BSEB Matric certificates to be issued today

Bihar School Examination Board has released Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 certificates for students. The BSEB Matric certificates for regular students along with compartment exam result certificates will be issued from June 26, 2021, onwards to the appeared students. Principals of affiliated schools will collect the certificates from the offices, distribute them among students and keep records.

As per the notification issued by the Board, “Certificates of students who have passed the annual Madhyamik examination 2020, and Madhyamik compartment exam 2019 are being sent to the offices of district officers and these will be available for distribution from June 26.” Candidates can check the notice below.

The State Board had announced the Class 10 result on March 26, 2021. As per data shared by the board on BSEB Matric results, a total of 16,54,171 students had appeared for the Class 10 board exams out of whom 78.17 percent of students have passed the examination.

This year the Board did not conduct the compartmental exams due to the COVID19 pandemic. BSEB decided to allot grace marks to Class 10 students without exams. More 1,21,316 Class 10 students passed the Class 10 exams with grace marks.