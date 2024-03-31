Bihar School Examination Board has announced the Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 today, March 31, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Bihar Class 10 or Matric examination can check BSEB Inter results on the official website of BSEB. Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 Live Updates Bihar Board 10th Result 2024: BSEB Matric results announced, here’s how to check(Santosh Kumar )

Bihar Board 10th Result 2024: Where to check

The Bihar Board Class 10 Results is also available on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Apart from the official websites, the results for Bihar Board Class 10 can also be checked by candidates who have appeared for the exam on HT Portal Education page. To check the results, candidates will first have to register themselves on the Hindustan Times Education page.

Bihar Board announced the Bihar Board Matric results via press conference. BSEB Chairman, Anand Kishore declared the results, the names of the toppers and other details.

The Class 10 board examination, or the Intermediate examination, was conducted from February 15 to February 23, 2024, across the state at various exam centres. All those candidates who have appeared for the BSEB Matric examination in the state can follow the steps given below to check the results.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2024: How to check scores

Visit the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Click on the Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.

Click on submit, and the result will be displayed.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In 2023, Bihar Board Class 10 results were announced on March 31. A total of 16,10,657 students appeared for the examination, out of which 13,05,203 students passed the examination. The overall pass percentage was 81.04%. Md Rumman Ashraf was the state topper of the matric exam conducted by BSEB. He has scored 97.8% by obtaining 489 marks out of 500. Namrata Kumari of Bhojpur district was the second topper. She scored 97.2% by obtaining 486 marks out of 500.