Bihar Board 10th Result 2024: BSEB Matric results out, 82.91% students pass

Bihar School Examination Board has declared the BSEB Matric Result 2024. Bihar Board 10th results have been announced and candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 examination can check their marks through the direct link to check results available on the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 Live Updates Bihar Board 10th Result 2024: BSEB Matric results out, check pass percentage (Santosh Kumar )

Apart from the official website, the BSEB Inter Result 2024 is also available to students on the HT Portal Education page.

This year, a total of 1664252 students have appeared for the examination, out of which 1379842 students have passed.

The overall pass percentage this year is 82.91%. Last year the Matric result was announced on March 31, in which the overall pass percentage was 81.04 percent. Md Rumman Ashraf was the state topper of the matric exam with 97.8 percent or 489 out of 500 marks.

Students who have appeared for the Bihar Board 10th examination can check their results through the steps mentioned below.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2024: How to check

· Visit the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

· Click on the Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 link that will be available on the home page.

· A new page will open where candidates need to enter the required details.

· Click on submit and the result will be displayed.

· Check the result and download the page.

· Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The board announced the results of the Bihar Board Matric results via press conference. Along with the results, BSEB also announced names of toppers and other details. The Bihar Board class 10th examination began on February 15, 2024, and ended on February 23, 2024, across various exam centres in Bihar.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEB.