Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 LIVE: BSEB Matric result soon, link to check marks
Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 Live Updates: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to announce the BSEB Matric (Class 10th) results soon. Once the Bihar board Class 10th result are declared, students will be able to check their scores on the official website and the HT portal....Read More
BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore will announce Class 10th results at a press conference. In the press conference for BSEB Matric results, names of board exam toppers, pass percentage, etc. will be announced and after that, the scorecard download link will be activated on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Students can download it using roll code and roll number.
Additionally, they can also use the HT Portal to check Bihar board results. The official website could become slow after the result announcement, as lakhs of students will be visiting it to download their scorecards. If the official website does not work on the result day, students can use the HT Portal to check their results quickly.
Bihar board 10th result 2024 on the HT portal
Students can also register now for the Bihar board Matric result on the HT Portal. By registering in advance, they will get an alert as soon as the result is hosted.
Check Bihar board 10th result date and time, direct link and other details below.
How to apply for scrutiny of BSEB Matric result
Students who remain dissatisfied about their Matric examination marks have the option to apply for scrutiny of marks. A window for raising scrutiny requests will be activated on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and candidates have to pay a fee for each paper.
For Inter (Class 12th), the fee is ₹120 per paper.
Know about the Compartment examination
After the BSEB Matric result is declared, the board will announce the schedule, application process and eligibility criteria for the Compartment examination. The Bihar board Compartment examination gives candidates another chance to pass the class without missing a year. Those who could not qualify in two or more subjects in the annual final examination can take the Compartment examination.
Benefit of using the HT Portal for BSEB Matric results
During the Inter result, announced on March 23, it was observed that the official website of BSEB loaded slowly. This could be because of the lakhs of students who were trying to check their marks at the same time. If Class 10th students face the same problem after Matric result is announced, they can use the HT Poral to check their marks quickly.
Keep an eye on these official websites
Students waiting for the BSEB Matric result are advised to keep checking the boards' official websites for any possible announcements. Additionally, they should also check the Facebook and X (Twitter) pages of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB):
- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
- biharboardonline.com
- results.biharboardonline.com
Important announcements to be made in the press conference
BSEB Matric result will be declared at a press conference. In the press conference for Bihar board 10th result, the following details will be shared with students:
- The number of candidates registered, appeared and passed.
- Division and gender-wise result.
- Pass percentage.
- Names of top ten rank holders.
- About the scrutiny/re-evaluation process.
- Tentative schedule for the compartmental examination, etc.
How to check BSEB Matric results on the official website?
Roll code and roll number of the Bihar board Class 10th final examination are required to download scorecards. Students can check their marks online through these steps:
- Go to biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
- Open the Matric annual examination result, 2024 link.
- Enter the roll code and the roll number mentioned on your admit card.
- Check and download the Bihar board 10th result.
BSEB Matric result to be out on HT Portal
Hindustan Times will host BSEB Matric result. On the day of Class 10th results, students can visit the HT portal after the press conference and download their scorecards. They also have the option to register now. By registering in advance for Bihar 10th results, they will get an alert on mobile phones as soon as the scorecard download link is active.
Official announcement on Matric result soon
An official announcement about the BSEB Matric result is awaited. As informed by a senior official of the board earlier this month, Bihar board result for Class 10th are likely by the end of March. With three more days remaining, the board is likely to declare it soon on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.