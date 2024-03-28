Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 LIVE: BSEB Matric result soon, link to check marks

Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 Live Updates: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to announce the BSEB Matric (Class 10th) results soon. Once the Bihar board Class 10th result are declared, students will be able to check their scores on the official website and the HT portal....Read More

BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore will announce Class 10th results at a press conference. In the press conference for BSEB Matric results, names of board exam toppers, pass percentage, etc. will be announced and after that, the scorecard download link will be activated on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Students can download it using roll code and roll number.

Additionally, they can also use the HT Portal to check Bihar board results. The official website could become slow after the result announcement, as lakhs of students will be visiting it to download their scorecards. If the official website does not work on the result day, students can use the HT Portal to check their results quickly.

Bihar board 10th result 2024 on the HT portal

Students can also register now for the Bihar board Matric result on the HT Portal. By registering in advance, they will get an alert as soon as the result is hosted.

Check Bihar board 10th result date and time, direct link and other details below.