Bihar Board 12th Result 2024: BSEB Inter scrutiny registration dates out, notice here

Bihar School Examination Board has released Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 scrutiny process dates. BSEB Inter scrutiny process registration will begin on March 28 and will end on April 4, 2024. Candidates can apply for scrutiny process can find the direct link to apply on the official website of BSEB at bsebinter.org. Bihar Board 12th Result 2024: BSEB Inter scrutiny registration dates out(Santosh Kumar )

The link to apply for BSEB Inter scrutiny process will also be available on the main website of Bihar Board at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

As per the official notice, if any student is not satisfied with the marks they have scored in Bihar Board Class 12 results in any one subject or more than one or all the subjects, they can apply for scrutiny of their answer sheets. To apply for scrutiny process, students will have to pay ₹120/- per subject.

To apply online for scrutiny of answer book, candidates can click on the link "Apply for scrutiny (Intermediate Annual Examination 2024)" on the committee's website and enter their roll code, roll number. Follow the steps given below to apply.

Bihar Board 12th Result 2024: How to apply for scrutiny

Visit the official website of BSEB at bsebinter.org.

Login to the account and application form for scrutiny will be displayed.

Fill the required details and click on the subjects you want to apply for scrutiny.

Now make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As a result of scrutiny, marks may increase, decrease or remain the same. If a student who has failed in maximum two subjects in the Intermediate Annual Examination, 2024, along with applying for scrutiny, also appears in the Intermediate Compartmental Examination, 2024 and on the basis of increased marks as a result of scrutiny, he passes the examination. If the candidate takes the exam, then the result of that student's Intermediate Annual Examination, 2024, will be considered as the result of the Intermediate Compartmental Examination, 2024, read the official notice. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEB.

