BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 Date and Time: The Bihar School Examination Board on March 22 announced that Class 12th or Intermediate final examination results will be declared on March 23, 2024 at 1.30 pm. The board will hold a press conference to announce Bihar 12th results, after which students can check it on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Bihar board 12th result 2024 live updates Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 Date, Time: BSEB Inter results releasing tomorrow

The board shared this information on its official X page. Here’s the post

Apart from the official website, students can also check the Bihar board 12th results on hindustantimes.com. The direct link to the HT portal is given below:

Roll codes and roll numbers of the Inter final examination are required to check marks sheers online. Hard copies of marks sheets and pass certificates will be sent to schools after the declaration of results.

In the result press conference, students will get to know the following details:

Number of candidates appeared (stream-wise and overall) Number of candidates passed (stream-wise and overall) Pass percentage (stream-wise and overall) Gender-wise results Stream-wise names of toppers Process to apply for re-checking of results Details about the compartment examination Other information.

Soon after the result press conference, the link to download individual scorecards will be displayed on the board’s website. If they face any issues while accessing the BSEB result portal, they can use the HT portal for the Bihar board results mentioned above and download their scorecards with ease.

In 2023, a total of 13,04,586 students appeared for the Intermediate examination, of whom 10,91,948 cleared it. The overall pass percentage was 83.7 per cent.

Stream-wise, Commerce students recorded the best pass rate of 93.95 per cent, followed by Science (83.93 per cent) and Arts (82.74 per cent).

It should be mentioned that the Arts stream had the highest number of candidates – 6,68,526, followed by Science (5,86,532) and Commerce (49,155).