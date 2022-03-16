Bihar Board BSEB Class 12 Arts Result 2022 declared, Sangam Raj tops with 96.40%

Bihar School Examination Board has declared Bihar Board BSEB Class 12 Arts Result 2022. The Board has declared the result today, March 16 at 3 pm. State Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary has announced the result. Sangam Raj has topped the exam with 96.40%.

Candidates who have appeared for Class 12 arts stream examination can check the result through the official site of BSEB and also on HT Portal result page. The direct link to check result on HT Portal is given below. Also, candidates can follow these simple steps to check the result.

Direct link to check Bihar Board Class 12 Arts Result

Direct link to check Bihar Board BSEB Class 12 Arts Result 2022 on HT Portal

Bihar Board BSEB Class 12 Arts Result 2022: How to check on HT Portal

Visit Hindustan times education page

Click on Board exam page available under the education page

Press Bihar board box

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on Class 12 arts result link

Enter the required details and click on submit

Your result will appear on the screen

Check the result and download the page.

The Class 12 exams for arts, science, and commerce streams were held from February 1 to 14, 2022. The practical exams for Class 12 will be held from January 10 to January 20, 2022.A total of 13.5 lakh candidates had registered for the BSEB class 12th exams this year.