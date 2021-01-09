Bihar Board Class 10th admit card 2021 to be released tomorrow, check details
BSEB Class 10th Admit Card 2021: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will on Sunday release the admit card for class 10th board exams 2021 on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the examination will get their Bihar Board class 10th admit card 2021 from the website biharboardonline.com from January 10 onwards. The admit card will be used for appearing in the annual board exam as well as internal assessment/practical examination.
The internal assessment/practical exam will be held from January 20 to 22 and the BSEB Class 10th annual exam will be conducted from February 17 to 24.
How to download
Principals of their respective schools will have to login using their user ID and password on the website and download the admit cards for their students. The print out of admit card will be signed and sealed after which it will be distributed among the students.
Candidates who were absent in the sentup exam will not get the admit card.
People facing difficulties in downloading the admit card can contact on the helpline number 0612-2232074 , 2232257
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NIOS class 10 and 12 admit card 2021 for practical exams released
- NIOS class 10 and 12 admit card 2021: Students who have registered for the examination can download their hall tickets online at sdmis.nios.ac.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BSEB Class 10th admit card 2021 to be released today, here's how to download
- BSEB Class 10th admit card 2021: Once the admit cards are released, students who have registered for the board examination will be able to download their Bihar Board class 10th admit card 2021 online at biharboardonline.com.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar Board Class 10th admit card 2021 to be released tomorrow, check details
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ICSE, ISC Boards 2021: Preparation tips to score high in class 10th, 12th exams
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JAC releases model question papers for upcoming board exams
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra teachers demand release of time table, paper pattern for board exams
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Students raise their concern ahead of HRD minister’s address on Tuesday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CBSE class 12 Political science exam analysis based on students and teachers feedback
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ISC Class 12 history exam 2020 analysis: What students said after the paper
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CBSE class 10 Board exam 2020: Over 97 per cent attendance in riot-hit northeast Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CBSE Class 12 chemistry exam 2020: Preparations tips
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CBSE Class 10 science exam 2020 question paper
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CBSE Class 10 science exam analysis: What students said after the paper
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala HC orders CBSE to allow 28 students to write class 10 exam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Writing class 12 history exam in Northeast Delhi, students hope for better things to be written in history
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox