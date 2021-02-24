IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Board Exams / Bihar board matric exam 2021 concludes, cheating cases reduced by 44%
More than 16.84 lakh examinees appeared in Bihar board matric exams at 1,525 examination centres set up in 38 districts across the state.(PTI file)
More than 16.84 lakh examinees appeared in Bihar board matric exams at 1,525 examination centres set up in 38 districts across the state.(PTI file)
board exams

Bihar board matric exam 2021 concludes, cheating cases reduced by 44%

  • The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) matriculation examination, which began on February 17, concluded on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
By Megha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:51 PM IST

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) matriculation examination, which began on February 17, concluded on Wednesday.

More than 16.84 lakh examinees appeared at 1,525 examination centres set up in 38 districts across the state. The board had also set up four model examination centres in all the districts.

BSEB conducted additional subject examination on Wednesday which marked conclusion of matriculation exams in the state. However, the board will conduct re-examination of the cancelled social science paper held in the morning shift on February 19 due to paper leak case in Jamui.

Anand Kishor, chairman of BSEB, said, “Re-examination of the cancelled social science paper will be held on March 8. Besides, English exam was cancelled at three centres in Siwan due to unforeseen circumstances. For them, a separate English exam will be conducted on March 9.”

He claimed that despite Covid-19 outbreak, BSEB emerged as the first education board in the country to successfully conduct board examination for more than 30 lakh students who appeared in Class 10 and 12 exam this year.

As per data shared by BSEB, altogether 208 examinees were expelled for using unfair means in the examination and 53 persons impersonating as candidates were arrested.

Of total expulsion, 48 students were booked in Bhojpur followed by Nalanda (20), Saran (20) and Rohtas (13) while 53 impersonators were caught from 15 districts including Supual, Madhepura, Gaya and Munger.

As per available records, cheating cases in matriculation exams decreased by 44% than previous year. Altogether 373 examinees were expelled in 2020.

Kishor said, “Sticking to the zero-tolerance policy, fair conduct of exam was ensured across the state. The board lodged an FIR against all three accused involved in paper leak case on the same day while strict actions were taken against people who were found circulating fake examination paper on social media.”

Students who took examination shared that they were quite relieved after writing exams. Puja Kumari, who took matric exam, said, “I am feeling quite relaxed after taking the board exam. Overall, my exam was good. I wish to opt science stream in intermediate.”

Meanwhile, BSEB has scheduled intermediate copy evaluation from February 26 to March 8. “We have decided to conduct evaluation of Hindi, English, geography, chemistry and mathematics copies in double shifts for speedy evaluation. Covid-19 safety protocols will be followed at all evaluation centres”, said a senior board official.

JEE Main paper 1 held peacefully

Thousands of engineering aspirants took the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main paper 1 conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in two shifts on Wednesday.

Students in Patna shared that paper was moderate to difficult.

Seshadri Shekhar, who took exam at Transport Nagar, said, "Paper was moderate. Physics and Chemistry questions were moderately difficult while mathematics questions were a bit lengthy and calculative."

About Covid-19 safety protocols, he said, "Preventive measures were taken. Fresh mask was given at the entrance gate and alternate seating arrangement was followed."

Another examinee Vishwasjeet Karan, said, " I found mathematics section tough while chemistry and physics sections were relatively easy."

Prerna Sharma, who took exam at Patliputra-based exam centre, "Paper was difficult than my expectation. Mathematics questions were the toughest while chemistry and physics were easy to moderate."

NTA is conducting the first session JEE Main exam from February 23 to 26.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bihar board matric exam bihar school examination board bseb bseb class 10 bseb
Close
More than 16.84 lakh examinees appeared in Bihar board matric exams at 1,525 examination centres set up in 38 districts across the state.(PTI file)
More than 16.84 lakh examinees appeared in Bihar board matric exams at 1,525 examination centres set up in 38 districts across the state.(PTI file)
board exams

Bihar board matric exam 2021 concludes, cheating cases reduced by 44%

By Megha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:51 PM IST
  • The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) matriculation examination, which began on February 17, concluded on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The board will conduct the CBSE class 10 social science examination on May 27, 2021.(HT file)
The board will conduct the CBSE class 10 social science examination on May 27, 2021.(HT file)
board exams

CBSE 10th boards 2021: Check reduced syllabus for social science exam

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 12:41 PM IST
  • CBSE 10th boards 2021: Students can check the revised curriculum for the class 10 social science exam on the board's official website at cbseacademic.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Most students preparing for CBSE board exams must have already covered their syllabus by now. So this period should be effectively utilised for revision.(HT File)
Most students preparing for CBSE board exams must have already covered their syllabus by now. So this period should be effectively utilised for revision.(HT File)
board exams

CBSE Board Exams 2021: How to prepare in the remaining time

By Ankit Kapoor
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 08:42 PM IST
  • Appearing in Board exams is a very important event for every students as it marks a major transition in their academic life.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (HT file)
Representational image. (HT file)
board exams

Bihar matric paper leak: Social science first sitting exam cancelled, 3 arrested

By Megha, Hindustan Times, Patna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 09:13 AM IST
  • As per the board, altogether 8.46 lakh students appeared in the first sitting exam. The re-examination for the paper will be held on March 8.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jharkhand class 10 and 12 board examinations.(HT file)
Jharkhand class 10 and 12 board examinations.(HT file)
board exams

If you don't know the answer, write anything in exams: Delhi's DoE to students

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 03:51 PM IST
Delhi's Director of Education Udit Rai stoked controversy on Thursday after a video surfaced on social media in which he is purportedly asking students at a government school to "fill answer sheets with anything" during exams but not leave them blank.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bihar board conducted mathematics paper in two sittings for more than 16.84 lakh students who took exam at 1,525 exam centres spread over 38 districts of the state.(ANI File)
Bihar board conducted mathematics paper in two sittings for more than 16.84 lakh students who took exam at 1,525 exam centres spread over 38 districts of the state.(ANI File)
board exams

Bihar Board 10th maths exam 2021: 40 students expelled, many say paper was tough

By Megha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 09:29 PM IST
  • Altogether 40 examinees were expelled from the exam centres across the state for using unfair means on the second day of matriculation exam conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Over 16 lakh students wrote science paper on the first day of board exam. Anand Kishor, chairman of BSEB, checked security arrangements at various exam centres on Wednesday.(Hand out image)
Over 16 lakh students wrote science paper on the first day of board exam. Anand Kishor, chairman of BSEB, checked security arrangements at various exam centres on Wednesday.(Hand out image)
board exams

Bihar board matric exam 2021: Here's what students said after science paper

By Megha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 08:55 AM IST
  • Over 16 lakh students wrote science paper on the first day of board exam.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UP Board Exams 2021
UP Board Exams 2021
board exams

HPBOSE final date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams released

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 07:48 PM IST
  • The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) on Wednesday released the final date sheet of Class 10 and Class 12 annual exams.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Goa Board exams to be held in April- May
Goa Board exams to be held in April- May
board exams

Tamil Nadu state board exams to begin on May 3

By Divya Chandrababu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 02:20 PM IST
  • Tamil Nadu state board examinations will begin from May 3 and conclude on May 21. The directorate of government examinations announced on Wednesday the schedule for class 12 exams.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Patna: Students leave an examination centre after appearing in Bihar Board's 10th class exams, in Patna, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. (PTI Photo) (PTI02_17_2021_000031B)(PTI)
Patna: Students leave an examination centre after appearing in Bihar Board's 10th class exams, in Patna, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. (PTI Photo) (PTI02_17_2021_000031B)(PTI)
board exams

BSEB Bihar Board matric examinations 2021 begin

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 01:41 PM IST
  • The Bihar Board Class 10 exams 2021 commenced on Wednesday at various centres across the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
board exams

JKBOSE inaugurates two-day textbook translation workshop

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 01:40 PM IST
  • JKBOSE chairman, Professor Veena Pandita inaugurated the workshop, and JKBOSE secretary, Maneesha Sareen, presided over the programme.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bihar Board BSEB 12th exams.(HT file)
Bihar Board BSEB 12th exams.(HT file)
board exams

Bihar Board BSEB 12th exams conclude, results next

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:55 PM IST
  • According to the media reports, the results for Bihar Board class 12th exam 2021 is expected to be announced by March or April 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (HT FILE)
Representational image. (HT FILE)
board exams

Chhattisgarh schools for classes 9th to 12th to resume from Feb 15

PTI, Raipur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 08:46 AM IST
Offline or physical classes in universities and colleges would also start from Monday, agriculture minister Ravindra Choubey told reporters after the meeting.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mizoram Board class 10 exam schedule 2021.(HT file)
Mizoram Board class 10 exam schedule 2021.(HT file)
board exams

Mizoram Board class 10 exam schedule 2021 released, check here

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 06:48 PM IST
  • Students can check the Mizoram Class 10 board exams schedule online at mbse.edu.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Candidates can submit their forms online at cbse.gov.in.(HT File)
Candidates can submit their forms online at cbse.gov.in.(HT File)
board exams

CBSE extends deadline to submit Classes 10, 12 exam form for private candidates

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 05:39 PM IST
  • As per the official notice, the window to submit the examination forms will open from February 22, and close on 25, 2021, until 5 pm.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac