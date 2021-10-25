Bihar: BSEB reopens matric, inter exam registration portal with late fees

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has given one more chance to the class 10 and 12 students who have not registered for the board exams. In a notification, released on October 25, the Board has asked school heads to register the remaining students by October 28 with a late fee.

In case any student misses out registering for the matric or inter exam, the school head and the student will be responsible for that, the BSEB has said in the notification, which is available on Twitter.

In case the exam fee is not deposited within October 28, the school heads can deposit the same till November 1.

Meanwhile, dummy admit cards have already been released for both matric and intermediate exams. The purpose of the dummy admit card is to give a chance to students to rectify the entries, like correcting the spelling mistakes in names or parents' names, category, gender, subjects, date of birth, photograph, or signature.

The board has asked schools to conduct the sent-up tests for the intermediate exam 2022 between October 19 to November 7.