Board Exams 2024 Date Sheets Live: Updates on CBSE, UPMSP, BSEB other timetables

CBSE, UPMSP, BSEB Board Exam Dates 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) and the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce Class 10 and Class 12 board exam dates soon. All these exams are expected to begin in February. CBSE has announced that final exams will take place from February 15 and will likely end on April 10. UP board Class 10 (High School) and Intermediate (Class 12) final exams will take place in February, as per the UPMSP academic calendar. BSEB usually holds Matric and Inter exams in February. CBSE, BSEB Bihar, UPMSP UP board exam 2024 date sheet news, live updates (HT Photo)

CBSE Class 10, 12 time tables will be released on cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in. UPMSP will release its date sheets on upmsp.edu.in and BSEB will announce Bihar board exam dates on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and on social media.

