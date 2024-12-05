Board exam preps 2025: Want to ace examinations? Experts share three-month strategy to clinch success

With just about three months left for the board exams it is high time candidates in wait made a strategic plan for facing the ensuing exams with a sense of confidence and gusto so that no stressful predicament of any proportion could impede the ease and comfort of their preparations. It is true that Board exam results play a crucial role in determining the career choice of candidates because of which both the Board exams at the end of the tenth and twelfth grades respectively need to be approached with all seriousness and earnestness of purpose. Check the tips to come out in flying colours in the upcoming board exams (Hindustan Times)

For, while the tenth-grade results enable students to choose their stream, arts, science, commerce or otherwise the twelfth-grade results pave the way for the professional journey to be undertaken by the students.

There is not an iota of doubt, therefore, that the performance in both the exams is of utmost importance. It follows, understandably then, that a certain amount of stress will and should accompany the students to keep them on their toes. But, again, an overdose of such stress might lead to undesirable consequences.

Consequently, what is most essential at this juncture is a judicious and balanced study schedule backed by intelligent reading, proper rest and of course a wholesome diet for success to come in the manner anticipated. It is important indeed for candidates to realise that they make the best possible use of their resources while there is still some time left for completing the incomplete and revising the lessons already learnt.

Consequently, they should try to dispel their doubts, if any, on whatever subject by discussing their problems with both teachers and peer groups for bolstering their confidence and asserting at the same time an equanimity of mind so urgent for the purpose at hand.

Hindustan Times Digital spoke to a few experts from the academic line who shared a few tips and strategies on facing the board exams with their treasure trove of wisdom and experience.

For instance, Prof Gayatree Goswamee, retired HOD of Education, Gauhati University, talking to HT said. “The 10th and 12th grade exams in India obviously, hold a great significance in the lives of students standing at the threshold of their professional flight. This is a period of tightrope walking for the students of both the grades and they have to be very careful about their steps. They would naturally, therefore, be under some pressure, which, I would say is not a bad thing. But to be nervous certainly does not augur well for them. It is absolutely imperative under the circumstances that they retain the calm of mind by maintaining a disciplined lifestyle corroborated by regular meaningful studies, light exercise, healthy food and good sleep.”

Girish Malla Barua of GMB Tutorials again, while talking of the last three months of preparation before the final Board exams feels that the role of understanding of concepts and formulas is very important. “Throughout the year the students gather food for the brain without caring much about understanding and comprehension. They simply tend to cram whatever happen to come their way during the academic session without giving much serious thought to the need for understanding."

“In most cases, they depend on their retentive capacity for their results. Now is the time to chew and digest leisurely whatever academic food they have already collected in the company of their teachers and friends. What is also important is a sense of discipline to guide them to their destined goals,” Barua added.

According to Neelakshi Gogoi, Principal of a local Government Higher Secondary School in Guwahati , “The most important thing for a sound preparation is the regularity of study habits punctuated by periodic breaks of short duration given to favourite pastimes. This way, not only will the body and mind feel relaxed; but the power of concentration and retention too will increase. All that is required for success is a well-structured study plan created not in haste but in leisure.”

To sum it up, by devising a smart way of learning and revising, students will be able to do wonders in examinations and clinch victory.