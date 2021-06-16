Home / Education / Board Exams / Board Exams 2021: Assam cabinet against holding 10th, 12th exams
Assam Boards 2021: A final decision in regarding Assam Boards 2021 10th and 12th exams would be taken on Friday at a meeting between the education department and various other stakeholders.(File)
Board Exams 2021: Assam cabinet against holding 10th, 12th exams

Boards exams 2021: Assam Cabinet on Wednesday recommended against conducting Assam Boards 2021 10th and 12th exams in the wake of Covid-19 situation in the state.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 16, 2021 09:49 PM IST

Board Exams 2021: The Assam Cabinet on Wednesday recommended against conducting of Assam Boards 2021 10th and 12th exams in the wake of the Covid-19 situation in the state.

A final decision in regarding Assam Boards exams exams 2021 would be taken on Friday at a meeting between the education department and various other stakeholders.

"The cabinet suggested it would not be possible to conduct the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC), High Madrassa and Higher Secondary final year examinations, keeping in mind the prevailing positivity rate," Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika told reporters after the meeting chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Sarma had last week said dates for the board examinations would be announced soon, but the tests would be conducted only if the positivity rate was less than two per cent.

Assam reported a positivity rate of 2.57 per cent on Tuesday.

