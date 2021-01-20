Board Exams 2021: No change in passing marks, says PIB fact check team

Board Exams 2021: PIB fact check team informed on Wednesday via a tweet that a post circulating on social media saying 'government of India has reduced the passing mark from 33% to 23%' is fake.

Ministry of education, government of India has not made any such announcement, PIB fact check team said on Twitter.





दावा:- सोशल मीडिया पर एक पोस्ट में दावा किया जा रहा है कि 10वीं और 12वीं की 2021, बोर्ड परीक्षा में अब पास होने के लिए 33 प्रतिशत अंक को घटाकर 23 प्रतिशत कर दिया गया है।#PIBFactCheck:- यह दावा फर्जी है। @EduMinOfIndia ने ऐसी कोई घोषणा नहीं की है। pic.twitter.com/Tp5bnqTBdi — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) January 19, 2021

Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had recently announced the dates for CBSE board exams. CBSE 10th, 12th board exams will be held from May 4 to June 10 and it's result will be declared by July 15.

CBSE and several state boards have reduced 30% of their syllabus for this year considering the difficulties faced by the students and teachers amid the pandemic.



