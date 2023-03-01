Home / Education / Board Exams / Board Exams 2023 LIVE: CBSE Class 10, 12 exam begins
Board Exams 2023 LIVE: CBSE Class 10, 12 exam begins

Updated on Mar 01, 2023 10:32 AM IST

Board Exams 2023 Live updates: Check latest updates on CBSE, ICSE, UPMSP, BSEH, PSEB exams to be conducted today. Exam day guidelines, exam analysis and other information below.

Board Exams 2023 Live updates:
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Board Exams 2023 Live updates: Class 10, 12 board exams 2023 for many states have already started in February 2023. On March 1, 2023, the board exams for 10th, 12th will be conducted for many boards including CBSE, ICSE, ISC, Up Board, PSEB, Haryana, MBOSE, MP Board among others.

The board examination for MP Board Class 10, CGBSE Class 12 have already started at 9 am today. CBSE Class 10 examination will comprise of language papers and Class 12 exam will comprise of bengali, financial market management, typography and computer applications, medical diagnostics, textile designs papers.

Many boards will conduct Class 10, 12 examination in two shifts and others in single shift. Candidates appearing for the exam can check the exam day guidelines, exam analysis, students review, expert analysis below.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 01, 2023 10:32 AM IST

    UP Board Exams 2023: Class 10, 12 exams today 

    UP Board Exams 2023 Class 10: English 

    UP Board Exams 2023 Class 12: Economics, History 

  • Mar 01, 2023 10:26 AM IST

    CBSE Class 10, 12 Exam 2023: Begins 

    CBSE Class 10, 12 Exam 2023 begins at 10.30 am. The examination for both the classes will get over at 1.30 pm. Check exam analysis, students reaction soon after the examination is over. 

  • Mar 01, 2023 10:21 AM IST

    ICSE Class 10 Exams 2023: Begins at 11 am 

    ICSE Class 10 Exams 2023 begins at 11 am. The examination will be conducted for Literature in English – ENGLISH Paper 2. 

  • Mar 01, 2023 10:16 AM IST

    MP Board Class 10 Exams 2023: Hindi paper begins 

    MP Board Class 10 Exams 2023 hindi paper begins at 9 am. The examination will conclude at 12 noon. The exam analysis and students reaction will be available soon after the exam is over. 

  • Mar 01, 2023 10:07 AM IST

    CBSE Class 12 Papers 2023 Today

    CBSE Class 12 Papers 2023 today includes Bengali, Financial Market Management, Typography and Computer Applications, Medical Diagnostics, Textile Designs. 

  • Mar 01, 2023 10:04 AM IST

    CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2023: Papers today 

    CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2023 papers today are- Punjabi, Sindhi, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Kannada. The exam will begin at 10.30 am. 

MP Board Class 10 Exam 2023 to begin today, important guidelines for students

board exams
Published on Mar 01, 2023 08:11 AM IST

MP Board Class 10 Exam 2023 will begin today, March 1, 2023. Appearing students can check important guidelines below.

MP Board Class 10 Exam 2023 to begin today, important guidelines for students
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
CBSE Class 10 English Exam 2023: What students in Lucknow said after paper

board exams
Published on Feb 27, 2023 05:43 PM IST

Students in Lucknow found the English exam easy and some found questions were of moderate difficulty level.

CBSE Class X English Exam: Students reaction from Lucknow
ByHT Education Desk
CBSE Class 10: Patna students find English paper ‘easy to moderate'

board exams
Published on Feb 27, 2023 04:45 PM IST

Students in Patna found the class 10th English question paper easy to moderate.

CBSE Class 10: Patna students find English paper ‘easy to moderate'
ByMegha, Patna
CBSE Board Exams 2023: Warning against fake news of paper leak issued

board exams
Published on Feb 27, 2023 02:45 PM IST

The board has warned that strict action will be taken against students and other people who are spreading rumours about paper leak, among others

CBSE Board Exam 2023: Warning against fake news of paper leak issued
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
CBSE, ICSE Board Exam 2023 Live: Class 10 English papers end, check analysis

board exams
Updated on Feb 27, 2023 07:14 PM IST

CBSE Exam 2023 Live: Check the latest updates on CBSE and ICSE class 10th English examination.

CBSE Class 10th English Exam ended, check analysis, students reaction
ByHT Education Desk

CBSE Class 10 English exam tomorrow, check sample paper, guidelines

board exams
Published on Feb 26, 2023 01:36 PM IST

CBSE Board Exam 2023: Class 10 English paper will be held on February 27 from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

Students write their CBSE board exams in Gurugram.(PTI Photo)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
ICSE (Class 10) board exam 2023 begins tomorrow, English paper on first day

board exams
Published on Feb 26, 2023 12:25 PM IST

ICSE Board Exam 2023: On the first day, the English language paper will be held from 11 am to 1 pm.

ICSE (Class 10) board exam 2023 begins tomorrow
ByHT Education Desk
CBSE Board Exam: Patna students find Class 12 English paper moderate, lengthy

board exams
Published on Feb 25, 2023 12:41 PM IST

CBSE Class 12 English paper was moderate in terms of difficulty, and lengthy, students in Patna said.

CBSE Class 12 English paper review(Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO/For representation)
ByMegha, Patna
PSEB 12th English exam cancelled after paper leak reports

board exams
Published on Feb 24, 2023 07:49 PM IST

PSEB class 12 English examination scheduled to be held on today was cancelled following reports of a question paper leak.

PSEB on Friday cancelled the Class 12 English examination
ByHT Education Desk
Bihar Board Results 2023 dates: BSEB 10th, 12th results at this time, says board

board exams
Published on Feb 24, 2023 10:04 AM IST

Bihar Board Results 2023 will likely be declared after mid March 2023. The BSEB 10th, 12th results date has been informed by Board Officials.

Bihar Board Results 2023 dates: BSEB 10th, 12th results at this time, says board(Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
CBSE Board Exam 2023 LIVE: Class 12 English paper concludes, exam analysis here

board exams
Updated on Feb 24, 2023 02:38 PM IST

CBSE Board Exam 2023 Live Updates: Class 12 English paper and Class 10 language papers have been concluded. Check latest updates on exam day guidelines, sample papers below. 

CBSE Class 12 English paper concludes
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

TBSE Tripura Board Exams 2023: Here's how to collect admit cards

board exams
Published on Feb 23, 2023 03:03 PM IST

Admit cards and attendance-cum-roll-sheet will be distributed at the board's office on February 23 and 24 from 11 am to 4 pm.

TBSE Tripura Board Exams 2023: Here's how to collect admit cards(Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo/For representation)
ByHT Education Desk
CBSE flags fake sample papers saying questions will be asked from those

board exams
Updated on Feb 23, 2023 06:25 PM IST

CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams 2023: The board said a fake website, cbse.support/sp, has circulated 30 sample papers and claimed that questions will be asked from these papers only.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Exams 2023: Board flags website sharing fake sample papers(Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Maharashtra HSC 2023: Answer printed in English paper, board promises action

board exams
Published on Feb 22, 2023 01:09 PM IST

Maharashtra HSC Exam 2023: An official of the board said it was a “printing error” and necessary action will be taken “in the students' interest”.

Maharashtra HSC Exam 2023: Answer printed in English paper, board promises action (HT Photo)
ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Bishal Kalita , New Delhi
CBSE Board Exams 2023: Important notice regarding fake sample papers released

board exams
Published on Feb 22, 2023 12:57 PM IST

CBSE Board Exams 2023: Important notice has been released by the Board regarding fake sample papers being distributed on fake website. Check complete details here.

CBSE Board Exams 2023: Important notice regarding fake sample papers released (HT file)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
