Board Exams 2023 LIVE: Latest updates on CBSE, UPMSP, other boards datesheet

board exams
Updated on Dec 13, 2022 07:44 PM IST

Board Exams 2023 Live Updates: BSEB, Kerala, CISCE, PSEB, MPBSE have released the date sheets for Class 10, 12 exams. CBSE, UPMSP datesheet, admit card latest updates below. 

Board Exams 2023 Live Updates: CBSE, UPMSP datesheet, admit card latest updates
Board Exams 2023 Live Updates: CBSE, UPMSP datesheet, admit card latest updates
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Board Exams 2023 Live Updates: All the boards across the country are gearing up for Board Exams 2023. Many boards including BSEB, CISCE, PSEB, Kerala, MPBSE, Karnataka and others have released their datesheet on their respective websites. Other boards including CBSE, UPMSP, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and few others have still not released the time table for Class 10, 12 board exams. 

Students are anxious as when the remaining boards will release the exam datesheets. Most of the boards will conduct their Class 10, 12 board examinations in February-March-April 2023. 

CISCE Class 10 or ICSE examination will begin from February 27 till March 29 and ISC or Class 12 exams will begin on February 13 till March 31, 2022. BSEB Class 10 will begin from February 14, 2023 and BSEB Class 12 will be conducted from February 1 to February 11, 2023. Kerala Class 10 exams begins on March 9 and will end on March 29, 2023 whereas Kerala Higher Secondary and VHSE exams will begin on March 10 and end on March 30, 2023. Check latest updates on exam time table, admit card, practical exams and more below. 

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 13, 2022 07:44 PM IST

    Board exam 2023: BSEB Intermediate full date sheet released

    BSEB has released the complete date sheet for the Intermediate.

  • Dec 13, 2022 07:32 PM IST

    ISCE, ISC Exam 2023: Schedule here 

    The CISCE has released the board exam datesheet and ICSE Class 10 exams will begin from February 27 and will end on March 29 and ISC or Class 12 exams will begin on February 13 and will conclude on March 31, 2022.

  • Dec 13, 2022 07:30 PM IST

    Bseb Time Table: Class 12 exam schedule 

    The Class 12 board exams will begin from February 1, 2023 and will end on February 11, 2023. The examination will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm and second shift from 1.45 pm to 5 pm. The intermediate exam will begin with Mathematics and Hindi papers and will end with language and Philosophy paper.

  • Dec 13, 2022 07:26 PM IST

    Board Exams 2023: UPMSP Exam dates 

    UPMSP has not released the Class 10, 12 exam dates. The students who will appear for the examination are advised to keep a check on the official website. Once published, students can download Class 10, Class 12 date sheets from upmsp.edu.in. Check more details here

  • Dec 13, 2022 07:21 PM IST

    Latest News Board Exams 2023: PSEB exam dates 

    PSEB Exams 2023 will be conducted in February- March 2023. Class 5th exam will be held from February 16, 2023 to February 24, 2022 and Class 8, the exam will begin on February 20, 2023 March 6, 2023.

  • Dec 13, 2022 07:18 PM IST

    CBSE Latest News: Practical and written exams 

    Practical exam for class 10th and 12th to begin from: January 1, 2023

    Annual Theory examination for class 10th and 12th to begin from: February 15, 2023

  • Dec 13, 2022 07:13 PM IST

    Board Exams: BSEB Class 10 dates 

    Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Tuesday released detailed date sheet or time table for Matric (Class 10) final exams, 2023. As per the BSEB date sheet, exams will be held from February 14 to 22. Check complete story here

  • Dec 13, 2022 07:07 PM IST

    CBSE Latest News: Class 10, 12 exam dates 

    CBSE Class 10, 12 exam dates have been released. The board examination will begin from February 15, 2023 onwards at various exam centres across the country and abroad. 

BSEB Matric, Inter Exams 2023: Bihar board 10th, 12th admit cards on these dates

board exams
Published on Dec 13, 2022 03:32 PM IST

BSEB has announced admit card release dates for Bihar board Matric or Class 10 and Inter or Class 12 final exams. The board has also released detailed date sheets for these exams.

BSEB Matric, Inter Exams 2023: Bihar board 10th, 12th admit cards on these dates(Sanchit Khanna/HT file)
BSEB Matric, Inter Exams 2023: Bihar board 10th, 12th admit cards on these dates(Sanchit Khanna/HT file)

BSEB Matric Date Sheet 2023: Bihar board Class 10 exam time table out

board exams
Updated on Dec 13, 2022 02:56 PM IST

Bihar Board Matric Exam 2023 Time Table: As per the BSEB date sheet, exams will be held from February 14 to 22, 2023.

BSEB Matric Date Sheet 2023: Bihar board Class 10 exam time table out(HT file)
BSEB Matric Date Sheet 2023: Bihar board Class 10 exam time table out(HT file)

Bihar Board Class 12 Exams 2023: BSEB 12th exam datesheet out, check here

board exams
Updated on Dec 13, 2022 02:54 PM IST

Bihar Board Class 12 Exams 2023 detailed datesheet has been released. Candidates can check BSEB time table below.

Bihar Board Class 12 Exams 2023: BSEB 12th exam datesheet out, check here (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
Bihar Board Class 12 Exams 2023: BSEB 12th exam datesheet out, check here (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

Haryana Board Exam 2023: BSEH Class 10, 12 exams checklist out at bseh.org.in

board exams
Published on Dec 13, 2022 12:01 PM IST

Haryana Board Exam 2023 checklist has been released. School heads can make corrections in Class 10, 12 details till December 22, 2022.

Haryana Board Exam 2023: BSEH Class 10, 12 exams checklist out at bseh.org.in(HT file)
Haryana Board Exam 2023: BSEH Class 10, 12 exams checklist out at bseh.org.in(HT file)

AP PGCET phase 2 seat allotment 2022 releasing on December 13

board exams
Published on Dec 12, 2022 12:48 PM IST

AP PGCET 2022 seat allotment result releasing on December 13.

AP PGCET phase 2 seat allotment 2022 releasing on December 13
AP PGCET phase 2 seat allotment 2022 releasing on December 13

CBSE date sheet 2023: Board warns students against fake Class 10, 12 time tables

board exams
Published on Dec 11, 2022 03:33 PM IST

Class 10, 12 exam date sheets on social media fake, says CBSE; to announce schedule soon.

CBSE date sheet 2023: Board warns students against fake Class 10, 12 time tables
CBSE date sheet 2023: Board warns students against fake Class 10, 12 time tables

RBSE Rajasthan Board Exams 2023: Where, how to check Class 10th, 12th date sheet

board exams
Published on Dec 11, 2022 11:40 AM IST

RBSE Rajasthan Board Exams 2023: Once announced, candidates can check it on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

RBSE Rajasthan Board Exams 2023: Where, how to check Class 10th, 12th date sheet
RBSE Rajasthan Board Exams 2023: Where, how to check Class 10th, 12th date sheet

UPMSP UP Board Exam 2023: Where to get Class 10, 12 date sheets

board exams
Published on Dec 11, 2022 10:49 AM IST

UPMSP UP Board Exams 2023: Once published, students can download Class 10, Class 12 date sheets from upmsp.edu.in.

UPMSP UP Board Exam 2023: Where to get Class 10, 12 date sheets (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT)
UPMSP UP Board Exam 2023: Where to get Class 10, 12 date sheets (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT)

CBSE Board Exams 2023: Imp notice out for subject marks break up & practicals

board exams
Published on Dec 10, 2022 09:44 AM IST

CBSE has released an important notice for subject marks breakup and practicals. Candidates can check the official notice below.

CBSE Board Exams 2023: Imp notice out for subject marks break up & practicals (HT File)
CBSE Board Exams 2023: Imp notice out for subject marks break up & practicals (HT File)

Bihar Board releases class 10 and class 12 board exams 2023 schedule

board exams
Published on Dec 09, 2022 08:46 PM IST

BSEB on December 9 released the class 10th and 12th board exam schedule.

BSEB 2023 Board exam schedule released for class 10th and 12th(File photo)
BSEB 2023 Board exam schedule released for class 10th and 12th(File photo)

Bihar Board releases annual calendar, check D.El.ED, STET & other exam dates

board exams
Published on Dec 09, 2022 04:32 PM IST

Bihar Board has released annual calendar for Class 10, 12 board exams along with other exams including D.El.ED, STET. Check exam dates here.

Bihar Board releases annual calendar, check D.El.ED, STET & other exam dates (File photo)
Bihar Board releases annual calendar, check D.El.ED, STET & other exam dates (File photo)

BSEB Board Exams 2023 Datesheet: Bihar Board Class 10, 12 time table released

board exams
Updated on Dec 09, 2022 05:35 PM IST

BSEB Board Exams 2023 Datesheet has been released. Candidates can check the Class 10, 12 board exam dates below.

Bihar Board Chairman Anand Kishore at the press conference
Bihar Board Chairman Anand Kishore at the press conference

Bihar Board Exams 2023: BSEB Class 10, 12 exams annual calendar released

board exams
Updated on Dec 09, 2022 04:15 PM IST

Bihar Board Exams 2023 annual calendar released today, December 9, 2022.

Bihar Board Exams 2023: BSEB Class 10, 12 exams annual calendar releasing today(HT file)
Bihar Board Exams 2023: BSEB Class 10, 12 exams annual calendar releasing today(HT file)

CBSE Exams 2023 Live Updates: Class 10, 12 date sheets awaited at cbse.nic.in

board exams
Updated on Dec 13, 2022 07:53 PM IST

CBSE Exams 2023 Live Updates: Class 10, 12 datesheet have not been released, but is expected to be released soon. Keep checking this blog for latest updates on datesheet, admit card. 

CBSE Exams 2023 Live Updates: Class 10, 12 datesheet, admit card at cbse.gov.in(Subhankar Chakraborty/HT PHOTO)
CBSE Exams 2023 Live Updates: Class 10, 12 datesheet, admit card at cbse.gov.in(Subhankar Chakraborty/HT PHOTO)
