Bihar School Examination Board has extended the registration date for Bihar Board 12th Compartment Exam 2023. The last date to register for the compartmental examination is till march 30, 2023. Candidates can apply online through the official site of BSEB at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com. BSEB 12th Compartmental Exam 2023: Registration date extended till March 30 (Santosh Kumar)

Earlier, the last date to apply was till March 27, 2023, which has been extended. Candidates can apply till March 30 through these simple steps given below.

Direct link to apply for BSEB 12th Compartmental Exam 2023

BSEB 12th Compartmental Exam 2023: How to apply

Visit the official site of BSEB at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

Click on Compartment Special Exam 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on login.

A new page will open where candidates will have to fill in the details.

Make the payment of the application fees and click on submit.

Your form has been submitted.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Result of compartment examination of Class 12 will likely be announced on or before May 31, BSEB said.

BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 results 2023 was announced on March 21. This year, around 13.04 lakh students appeared in the Class 12 final exam and of them, 10.91 lakh managed to pass. The overall pass percentage stood at 83.7 per cent. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BSEB.