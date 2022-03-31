BSEB Bihar 10th Result 2022 LIVE: Matric result releasing today
Bihar School Examination Board will declare BSEB Bihar 10th Result 2022 on March 31, 2022. The Class 10 or Matric examination will be declared at 1 pm. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 board exams in the state can check the result through the official site of BSEB on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The result link will also be available on HT Portal result website.
The BSEB Class 10 result 2022 will be announced by State Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary in a press conference. Additional Chief Secretary, Sanjay Kumar will also attend the event. The announcement will be made in the press conference.
The Board examination in the state was conducted from February 17 to February 24, 2022. The official answer key was released on March 8 and the candidates were allowed to raise objections till March 11, 2022. This year around 17 lakh students have appeared for the Class 10 board examination in the state that was conducted across.
Students can download their mark sheets using their roll number and/or registration number soon after the declaration of result. The direct link will also be given below to check the result. Keep checking latest updates below.
Follow all the updates here:
Mar 31, 2022 08:10 AM IST
BSEB 10th Result: Education Minister to announce result
The BSEB Class 10 result 2022 will be announced by State Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary in a press conference. Additional Chief Secretary, Sanjay Kumar will also attend the event along with BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor.
Mar 31, 2022 08:06 AM IST
Bihar Board Result 2022: Result can be checked at HT Portal
Bihar Board Result 2022 can be checked on the official website of BSEB and also on HT Portal result website. The link will be available soon after the result is declared at the press conference that will commence at 1 pm.
Mar 31, 2022 08:00 AM IST
Bihar Board 10th Result: Releasing today at 1pm
Bihar Board 10th Result will be releasing today, March 31, 2022 at 1 pm. The direct link to check result will be available after declaration of result at the press conference.
Mar 31, 2022 07:55 AM IST
BSEB Class 10th Result 2022: Official notice
Mar 31, 2022 07:51 AM IST
Bihar BSEB Result: Date and time confirmed
Bihar BSEB Result date and time has been confirmed. The result will be declared on March 31, 2022 at 1 pm. The link to check result will be available here.
