Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2022: Direct link to check on hindustantimes.com

BSEB 10th Result 2022 On Hindustan Times: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will declare Class 10 or Matric final exam results tomorrow, March 31 at 1 pm. BSEB Matric result will be released on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. In addition to this, Hindustan Times will also host the Bihar board results at hindustantimes.com. Candidates can use the direct link mentioned below to get BSEB 10th result. Live updates.

Here's the direct link:

Bihar board 10th result 2022 at hindustantimes.com

To check Bihar board results on the HT portal, students need to use their roll code and roll number. Follow the steps given below.

How to check BSEB Matric result 2022 on hindustantimes.com

Click on the link mentioned above. Or, go to www.hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams/bihar-board-10th-result.

Next, enter your roll code and roll number and submit.

The result will be displayed on the next page.

This year, a total of 17 lakh students have registered for the BSEB Matriculation exams.

After the results are out, the board will start the registration process for scrutiny of answer sheets, special examination and compartmental examination.

The BSEB has already announced Intermediate or Class 12 final examination results.