BSEB Bihar board 10th Result 2024: List of websites to check Matric scores

Bihar Board 10th Result 2024: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce Matric or Class 10th board examination results today, March 31. The Bihar board 10th result 2024 will be announced through a press conference scheduled for 1:30 pm, and after that, students can check their scores online at the board's official website and on the HT Portal. Check Bihar board 10th result 2024 live updates BSEB Bihar board 10th Result 2024: List of websites(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

“The result of Matriculation Annual Examination, 2024 will be released by Shri Anand Kishore, Chairman, Bihar School Examination Board tomorrow on 31.03.2024 at 01:30 pm,” the BSEB said in an official statement issued a day ahead of the result.

The official websites for checking BSEB Matric result are:

bsebmatric.org

results.biharboardonline.com.

Apart from these two, students can use the HT Portal to check their marks quickly:

BSEB Bihar board 10th result 2024 on the HT Portal.

The HT Portal for Bihar board result is a quick and easy way to download scorecards, and students can use it as an alternative way if the official websites run slow after the result declaration due to heavy traffic. They can also register now and get an alert on their phones as soon as the result is declared.

How to check Bihar board 10th result 2024

Open results.biharbardonline.com or bsebmatric.org or the HT portal after the result is declared. Go to the Matric result 2024 page. Login by providing your roll code and roll number. Check the Bihar board 10th result 2024.

Last year too, the BSEB Matric result was declared on March 31. The overall pass percentage was 81.04 per cent. The board said 16,10,657 students had appeared in the examination, of whom 13,05,203 passed. Matric topper Md Rumman Ashraf scored 97.8 per cent or 489 out of 500 marks.

After the results, the BSEB will share with students the process to apply for scrutiny or re-evaluation of answer sheets. The tentative date for the Class 10th Compartmental examination will be announced as well.