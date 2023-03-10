BSEB Bihar Board Result 2023 Date: Class 10th, 12th results after March 12

BSEB Bihar Board Matric, Inter Results 2023: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to announce Class 10th (Matric) and Class 12th (Inter) board exam results in the month of March. These results will be available on official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

As informed by BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore in a press conference, evaluation of Class 12 answer sheets, which started on February 12, ended on March 5. Evaluation of Class 10 answer sheets started on March 1 will be completed by March 12. This means students can expect Bihar board Matric and Inter results anytime after March 12. The board will announce the exact date and time on its social media pages.

Answer keys for objective type questions asked in these exams have been released. The window to raise objections to the provisional answer key ends today, March 10.

Bihar board Class 10 exams were held from February 10 to February 22 and BSEB Class 12 board exams were conducted from February 1 to February 11, 2023.

A total of 69,44,777 Class 12 answer sheets were evaluated and 96,63,774 Class 10 answer sheets are being evaluated.

A total of 123 and 172 evaluation centres have been set up to check Class 12 and Class 10 answer sheets.