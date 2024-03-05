BSEB Bihar Board Inter Result 2024: Where, how to check scores

BSEB Bihar Board Inter Result 2024: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce Intermediate or Class 12 final exam results in due course of time. The window to raise objections to the provisional answer key closed today, March 5, at 5 pm. After this, the board will review the feedback sent on objective-type questions, and revise the answer key, if required. Bihar Board Inter Result 2024 result in due course of time(Santosh Kumar )

Once the evaluation of the answer key is over, the board will finalise and announce the result date and time. BSEB is expected to hold a press conference to announce names of Inter exam toppers, pass percentage and other key details of the Inter examination. After that, the result link will be activated on the board website.

Students can check their results on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, when available. These are the steps to follow:

How to check Bihar board BSEB Inter results

Go to the BSEB website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Open the Intermediate or 12th final examination result link.

Key in your login details.

Login and check your result.

The Intermediate final exam was conducted from February 1 to February 12, 2024 at exam centres across the state.

Through a recent notice, the BSEB warned students and parents against false claims related to Matric (Class 10th) and Intermediate (Class 12th) results, 2024. The board said some anti-social elements posing as representatives of the BSEB are asking for money on phone calls, in exchange for higher marks in Matric and Inter exams.

These exams are held using barcoaded answer sheets and its confidentiality is intact. Therefore, there is no chance that anyone could change marks on the answer sheets, BSEB said.

The board has asked the general public to report such incidents through FIRs at local police stations or through complaints in the concerned cybercrime cells.