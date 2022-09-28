BSEB Dummy Admit Card 2022 released for 11th admission test, download link here

Bihar School Examination Board has released BSEB Dummy Admit Card 2022 released for 11th admission test. Candidates who will appear for the Class 11 entrance exam can download the admit card through the official site of BSEB at secondary.biharboardonline.com.

The dummy admit card will be available from September 28 to September 29, 2022. Candidates can download the admit card through the official site by following these simple steps given below.

BSEB Dummy Admit Card 2022: How to download

Visit the official site of BSEB at secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Click on BSEB Class 11 admission test link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on BSEB Dummy Admit Card 2022 link.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can make corrections in the admit card if the details are wrongly put including their name, parents name, school name, date of birth, gender, caste, photograph, aadhar number and mobile number. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BSEB.