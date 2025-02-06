Menu Explore
BSEB Inter Exam 2025 Day 4: English, Hindi papers held for 12.69 lakh candidates

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Feb 07, 2025 04:23 PM IST

BSEB Inter Exam 2025 Day 4 concluded. English and Hindi papers were conducted for 12.69 lakh candidates. 

The fourth day of BSEB Inter Exam 2025 was held on Thursday, February 6, 2025. Bihar Board conducted English and Hindi papers for Class 12 students across the state. English paper was held in the morning shift- from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm and Hindi paper was held in the afternoon shift- from 2 pm to 5.15 pm.

BSEB Inter Exam 2025 Day 4: English, Hindi papers held for 12.69 lakh candidates(Santosh Kumar)
As per a press statement issued by BSEB, English paper was held for 6,71,023 candidates of Science and Commerce stream students and Hindi paper was held for 5,98,572 candidates of Arts and Vocational streams. The English paper was held for 46151 candidates, and the Hindi paper for 29060 candidates in the Patna district.

AP Inter Hall Ticket 2025 for practical exam out at bie.ap.gov.in, download link here

On Friday, February 7, BSEB will conduct Chemistry and English papers. The Chemistry paper will be held for Science stream students in the morning shift- from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm. In the second shift- from 2 pm to 5.15 pm, English paper will be held for Arts and Vocational stream students.

Candidates are given an additional time 15 minutes in the examination hall to read and understand the question paper, answer sheet, OMR answer sheet, etc, on all exam days.

Bihar Board Inter Exam 2025 Day 4 in Pics: Students appear for Class 12 Hindi paper (shift 2) in Patna on Thursday

BSEB 12th Exam 2025 started on February 1, 2025. It will be held for 12.92 lakh candidates across the state at 1677 exam centres. The Bihar Board Class 12 exam will conclude on February 15, 2025. A total of 1292313 candidates have registered for the examination, 641847 girls and 650466 boys.

Exam and College Guide
