BSEB 12th Exam 2025 Day 2: Mathematics, Political Science papers held for 7.71 lakh candidates

The second day of the Bihar Board Class 12 examination was conducted by BSEB on Tuesday, February 4, 2025. Bihar Board Class 12 examination was held for Mathematics and Political Science papers across the state. BSEB 12th Exam 2025 Day 2: Maths, PS papers held for 7.71 lakh candidates(File photo)

The Mathematics paper was held in the morning shift- from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm and Political Science paper was held in the second shift- from 2 pm to 5.15 pm. For Vocational students, Foundation course examination was held today in the second shift.

According to a press release issued by the Board, the Mathematics examination was held for 4,48,674 candidates, and the Political Science exam was held for 3,22,647 candidates.

In Patna district, the examination was conducted peacefully in both shifts. In the district, 30,251 candidates filled out the examination form to appear for the Mathematics subject, and 23,166 candidates filled out the examination form to appear for the Political Science and Foundation course examination.

BSEB will conduct Physics papers for Science stream students, geography papers for Arts stream students, and Business Studies papers for Commerce stream students on Day 3, February 5, 2025. The Physics papers will be held in the morning shift, from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm, and the Geography and Business Studies papers will be held in the afternoon shift, from 2 pm to 5.15 pm.

BSEB 12th Exam 2025 commenced on February 1, 2025. The examination will be held for 12.92 lakh candidates across the state at 1677 exam centres. The Bihar Board Class 12 exam will conclude on February 15, 2025. A total of 1292313 candidates have registered for the examination out of which 641847 girls and 650466 boys.

Candidates are given additional time of 15 minutes in the examination hall to read and understand the question paper, answer sheet, OMR answer sheet etc. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEB.