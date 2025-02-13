Menu Explore
BSEB Inter Exam 2025 Day 9: Sociology, Accountancy papers held for 90k candidates, details here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Feb 13, 2025 08:19 PM IST

BSEB Inter Exam 2025 Day 9 concluded. Sociology and Accountancy papers conducted today for 90k students. 

BSEB Class 12 board exam for Day 9 has concluded on Thursday, February 13. The examination was conducted by Bihar School Examination Board in two shifts- first shift from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm and second shift from 2 pm to 5.15 pm.

BSEB Inter Exam 2025: Sociology, Accountancy papers held for 90k candidates(Santosh Kumar )
As per a press release issued by BSEB, Sociology and Accountancy papers was held in the morning shift for 55748 and 34744 candidates respectively. In the second shift, Security, Beautician, Tourism, Retail Management, Automobile, Electronics & H/W, Beauty & Wellness, Telecom, IT/Ites papers were held.

Bihar Board Class 12 board examination will conclude on February 15, 2025. The examination on February 15 will be held in two shifts- in the first shift the examination for Urdu, Maithili, Sanskrit, Prakrit, Magahi, Bhojpuri, Arabic, Persian, Pali and Bengali for all three streams.

In the second shift, Computer Science, Multi Media & Web. Tech papers will be held for Science, Commerce and Arts stream and Yoga & Physical Education paper for Arts stream students will be held. Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics, Agriculture, Business Study, Accountancy, Entrepreneurship, History, Political Science, Sociology, Economics, Psychology, Home Science, Geography, Music, Philosophy, Yoga & Ph. Education will be held for Vocational candidates.

BSEB 12th Exam 2025 started on February 1, 2025. It will be held for 12.92 lakh candidates across the state at 1677 exam centres. The Bihar Board Class 12 exam will conclude on February 15, 2025. A total of 1292313 candidates have registered for the examination, 641847 girls and 650466 boys. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEB.

