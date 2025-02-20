BSEB Matric Exam 2025: Over 15 lakh students appear for Social Science exam

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) conducted the Class 10th or Matric final exam for the Social Science paper on February 20, 2025. Over 15 lakh students appear for Science Matric Exam(Santosh Kumar )

The exam was held in two shifts, from 9:30 am to 12:15 pm (for paper code 111) and from 2 pm to 4:45 pm (for paper code 211).

According to the BSEB officials, a total of 792987 candidates appeared in the first shift of the BSEB Matric Exam 2025 and a total of 792881 candidates appeared in the second shift.

Also Read: CBSE Class 10 Science Exam 2025: Tricky for some, moderate for others, here's how students and educators react post exam

The examination conducted in 73 exam centres in Patna was malpractice free, as per the official press release.

On February 21, 2025, students will appear for the Science subject which will be conducted in two shifts, from 9:30 am to 12:15 pm and from 2 pm to 4:45 pm.

Also Read: MP govt to award meritorious students of Class 12 board exams 2024 tomorrow, ₹25,000 to be given for laptops

For the blind candidates appearing for the exam tomorrow, the exam of music subject will be conducted in the first shift. A provision of 20 minutes extra time per hour will be provided to blind candidates during the examination.

Also Read: It takes a village: The unsung heroes of board exam success