The Bihar School Examination Board has released the Bihar Board 10th result 2024 on its official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. BSEB Matric Result 2024: Shivankar Kumar tops the exam with 489 marks, list here (Representative Image)(Santosh Kumar )

Students who appeared in the test can view their results by visiting website. The results can also be viewed on the HT Education page.

This year Shivankar Kumar of Purnea has topped the Bihar Board Class 10 examination by scoring 489 marks out of 500 marks, followed by Adarsh Kumar who scored 488 marks and got the second spot.Aditya Kumar, Suman Kumar Purve, Palak Kumari and Sajiya Perween were the third toppers by scoring 486 marks.

BSEB Matric Result 2024: Complete List here

Rank 1: Shivankar Kumar

Rank 2: Adarsh Kumar

Rank 3: Aditya Kumar, Suman Kumar Purve, Palak Kumari, Sajiya Perween

Rank 4: Ajeet Kumar, Rahul Kumar

Rank 5: Hareram Kumar, Sejal Kumari

Rank 6: Saniya Kumari, Anamika Kumari, Vicky Kumar, Shalini Kumari, Saurabh Kumar, Dipika Kumari, Sapna Kumari, Zohair Ahmad

Rank 7: Priya Kumari, Satyam Shivansh, Muskan Kumari, Shivam Kumar Choudhary, Suman Kumar, Fatima Nesar

Rank 8: Parvin Kumar, Ankit Kumar, Kundan Kumar Yadav, Satyam Kumar Chaurasiya

Rank 9: Divya Kumari, Niraj Kumar, Mital Kumar, Aman Kumar, Anjali Kumari, Anshu Kumari, Kumari Ranjana, Smriti Kumari, Shahina Praween

Rank 10: Khushi Kumari, Aarzoo, Sushil Kumar, Aditi Mayank, Vicky Kumar, Savan Kumar, MD Asif, Rimjhim Kumari, Shiv Kumar Prasad Sah, Nitish Kumar, Satish Kumar, Kajal Kumari, Sangam Kumari, Shikha Kumari

Along with Bihar Board 10th results 2024 the BSEB also announced the names of the toppers, pass percentage and other crucial information at a press conference addressed by BSEB Chairman, Anand Kishore. Following the press conference, the scorecard download link had been activated on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Students can download it using roll code and roll number.

Notably, the Class 10th examination began from February 15 and ended on February 23, 2024, across various exam centres in Bihar.

BSEB Matric Result 2024: How to check

To check your results, go through the following steps

Go to BSEB’s official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads Bihar Board 10th Result 2024

Enter the required credentials on the next page.

The results will be displayed upon submitting.

Check the result, download and print a copy for future reference.

Previous year data

Last year, a total of 90 students were in the top ten ranks – 21 in the top five and 69 between ranks 6 to 10.

Besides, the overall pass percentage this year in the Bihar Class 10th exam is 82.91%. A total of 16,10,657 students took the Matric examination, out of which 13,05,203 students could pass the Class 10th examination. Besides, over 4 lakh students got first division in Bihar board 10th results last year.