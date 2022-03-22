BSEH Admit Card 2022: HOS, Class 10, 12 hall ticket released, download link here

Board of School Education Haryana has released BSEH Admit Card 2022 for Class 1, 12 and HOS. The admit card has been released for Secondary, Senior Secondary and Haryana Open School exams. Candidates who will appear for the exams mentioned above can download the admit card through the official site on BSEH on bseh.org.in.

The admit card has been released by the Board for both private and regular candidates. Incase of any changes to be made on the admit card, candidates will have to pay ₹300/- to make changes in photo, signature and any other information on or before March 24, 2022. After this date, the application to change the information will not be attended by the Board.

<strong>Direct link to download here&nbsp;</strong>

BSEH Admit Card 2022: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of BSEH on bseh.org.in.

Click on BSEH Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Class 10, 12 examination will begin on March 30 and will end on April 27, 2022. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of BSEH.