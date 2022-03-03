BSEH Haryana Board Class 10 and 12 exams to be held from March 30

BSEH Haryana Board Class 10 and 12 exams: Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) will conduct the state board Class 10 and Class 12 examination 2022 from March 30 to April 29, 2022 said BSEH chairperson Jagbir Singh on Thursday.

In a press release issued by BSEH, the board chairperson said that six lakh and sixty eight thousand students have registered for the Class 10 and class 12 examinations of the Haryana Board.

According to the press statement, three lakh and sixty eight (3,68000) students have registered for the class 10 exams while two lakh, ninety thousand (2,90,000) students have registered for the class 12 examinations.

The release further said that around 1700 examination centres are being kept ready for the exams.

The Haryana board exams will be conducted offline this year.

BSEH chairperson Jagbir Singh had earlier said that the board is planning to hold the class 10 and 12 board exams in the last week of March .

“We have reduced the syllabus by 30%. Strict action will be taken against those found guilty of indulging in unfair means,” Singh had said.

Last year, the board had not announced the toppers of classes 10 and 12 and students’ assessment was done on the basis of internal and practical marks.

(With inputs from Sunil Rahar in Haryana.)