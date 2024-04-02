CBSE 10th, 12th board exams 2024 conclude; when to expect results, past trends

CBSE Result 2024: Class 10th and Class 12th board examinations conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) are now over. CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th final examinations started on February 15 and the Class 10 examination ended on March 13. For Class 12th, final examinations ended today, April 2. Next, the board will evaluate the students' answer sheets and prepare the results. CBSE 10th, 12th board exams 2024 over; when to expect results, past trends (HT Photo)

Last year, the CBSE announced both Class 10th and 12th results on May 12.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

When declared, students can check their results on results.cbse.nic.in. Here are some other important websites to keep an eye on:

cbseresults.nic.in.

cbse.nic.in

cbse.gov.in.

digilocker.gov.in.

The CBSE will announce the date and time for Class 10th and 12th results through its social media pages. Apart from the official website, scorecards will also be released on DigiLocker.

On the result day, the direct link to check CBSE results will be displayed on the DigiLocker app and website – digilocker.gov.in.

The CBSE may also host board exam results on the UMANG app and via IVRS and SMS. Detailed steps to view CBSE board exam results will be mentioned in the official notification.

These are the login credentials required to check CBSE board exam results:

Roll number of the CBSE board exam. School number. Date of birth.

This year, over 39 lakh students registered for CBSE board exams.

On the result day,some students may find the result website slow and in such a situation, they can use an alternative method – DigiLocker, UMANG app, IVRS, SMS, etc. – to check their scores.