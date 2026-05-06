The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the CBSE 10th Admit Card 2026. Candidates who have to appear for the Class 10 second board examination can download the hall ticket through the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. CBSE 10th Admit Card 2026 for 2nd exam released at cbse.gov.in, direct link to download here

The second Class 10 board examination will begin on May 15, 2026. The examination will be over on May 21, 2026. The exam will be held in a single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.

Direct link to download CBSE 10th Admit Card 2026

CBSE 10th Admit Card 2026: How to download The admit card can be downloaded by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

2. Click on CBSE 10th Admit Card 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the admit card and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Board has issued guidelines for schools for conduct of Class 10 second board examination. The guidelines are posted here.

As per the guidelines, the reporting time is 10 am. No candidate will be permitted to enter the examination centre after the said time. Students must plan their travel in advance, considering local weather and traffic conditions, and ensure arrival well before the reporting time.

The dress code comprises a school uniform, carrying both their school identity card and the CBSE-issued admit card. Only prescribed stationery items are allowed. Possession of electronic devices, including mobile phones, is strictly prohibited inside the examination premises.

The Board has urged candidates to refrain from spreading rumours or sharing examination-related material on social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Telegram, YouTube, X etc. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBSE.

Official Notice Here