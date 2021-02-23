CBSE 10th boards 2021: Check reduced syllabus for social science exam
- CBSE 10th boards 2021: Students can check the revised curriculum for the class 10 social science exam on the board's official website at cbseacademic.nic.in.
CBSE 10th boards 2021:In a bid to reduce the burden of students appearing in board exams 2021 amid covid-19 situation, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has reduced the syllabus for the exam. Students can check the revised curriculum on the board's official website at cbseacademic.nic.in.
CBSE will conduct the class 10 social science board examination on May 27, 2021.
Deleted Social Science theory topics for reference of students:
Unit 1 - India and the Contemporary World – I
Livelihoods, Economies, and Societies
UNIT 2: Contemporary India – I
Population
UNIT 3: Democratic Politics –I
Democratic Rights
CBSE Class 10 Social Science revised syllabus:
How to download the CBSE Class 10 Social Science revised syllabus:
Visit the official website at cbseacademic.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘Curriculum’ and open the link of revised CBSE curriculum 2020-21
A new page will appear on the display screen
Click on the link that reads, "Revised-Social Science' appearing under the 'Revised Main Subjects - (Group-A1)'
The CBSE Class 10 Social Science revised syllabus in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen
Download the revised syllabus and take its printout for future use.
