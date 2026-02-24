CBSE 12th Accountancy Exam 2026 Live: Exam today, check paper pattern, timings, admit card details here
CBSE 12th Accountancy Exam 2026 Live: The Class 12 Accountancy paper will be held today from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. Follow the blog for latest updates.
CBSE 12th Accountancy Exam 2026 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct CBSE 12th Accountancy Exam 2026 on February 24, 2026. The examination will be conducted in single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm across the country and abroad. The Class 10, 12 exam is held across the country and in 26 countries abroad. Around 46 lakh students will appear for the Class 10, 12 exams this year....Read More
The Class 12 accountancy question paper will have 34 questions, all of them are compulsory. The question paper is divided into two parts- Part A and B. Part A is compulsory for all candidates and Part B has two options- (i) Analysis of Financial Statements and (ii) Computerised Accounting. Students must attempt only one of the given options.
All students who will appear for the exam must reach the exam centre on or before 10 am. Keeping in view the important National/International Summits, High level Meetings and other programmes scheduled to be held during the examination days, due to the anticipated traffic regulations, there may be congestion, route diversions and delays in different parts of the country.
Students will have to carry admit card to the exam centre.
Follow the blog for latest updates on exam day guidelines, students reactions, question paper analysis and more.
