Home / Education / Board Exams / CBSE 12th Compartment Results 2022 declared, here’s how to check

CBSE 12th Compartment Results 2022 declared, here’s how to check

board exams
Published on Sep 07, 2022 02:51 PM IST

CBSE 12th Compartment Results 2022 have been declared. Candidates can check the results through these simple steps given below.

CBSE 12th Compartment Results 2022 declared, here’s how to check(ht file photo)
CBSE 12th Compartment Results 2022 declared, here’s how to check(ht file photo)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Central Board of Secondary Education has declared CBSE 12th Compartment Results 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the compartment examination can check their class 12 results on the official site of CBSE on cbse.gov.in and also on cbseresults.nic.in.

To check the result, candidates of Class 12 who have appeared for the compartment exams can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check CBSE 12th Compartment Results 2022

CBSE 12th Compartment Results 2022: How to check

  • Visit the official site of CBSE on cbse.gov.in.
  • Click on results link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to click on CBSE Class 12 Compartment Results 2022 link.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Board will provide a combined marksheet cum passing certificate to all the compartment category candidates who have been declared pass in the compartment exam at the time of declaration of the result itself. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CBSE.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cbse cbse result board exam result + 1 more
cbse cbse result board exam result

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out