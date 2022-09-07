CBSE 12th Compartment Results 2022 declared, here’s how to check

Central Board of Secondary Education has declared CBSE 12th Compartment Results 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the compartment examination can check their class 12 results on the official site of CBSE on cbse.gov.in and also on cbseresults.nic.in.

To check the result, candidates of Class 12 who have appeared for the compartment exams can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check CBSE 12th Compartment Results 2022

CBSE 12th Compartment Results 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of CBSE on cbse.gov.in.

Click on results link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on CBSE Class 12 Compartment Results 2022 link.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Board will provide a combined marksheet cum passing certificate to all the compartment category candidates who have been declared pass in the compartment exam at the time of declaration of the result itself. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CBSE.