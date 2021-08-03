Home / Education / Board Exams / CBSE Board 10th Results 2021: Class 10 result today, here’s how to check
CBSE Board 10th Results 2021: Class 10 result today, here’s how to check(Hindustan Time Photo)
CBSE Board 10th Results 2021: Class 10 result today, here’s how to check(Hindustan Time Photo)
board exams

CBSE Board 10th Results 2021: Class 10 result today, here’s how to check

CBSE Board 10th Results 2021 will be declared today. Candidates can check the result on cbseresults.nic.in by following how to check steps given below.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 03, 2021 11:20 AM IST

Central Board of Secondary Education will declare CBSE Board 10th Results 2021 on August 3, 2021 . the Class 10 result will be announced by the Board officials at 12 noon and will be available to candidates on the official site of CBSE results on cbseresults.nic.in. The result can also be checked on cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in.

This year around 18 lakh students have registered themselves for Class 10 board exams. The Class 10 exams that was scheduled to be conducted in June was later cancelled by the Board keeping under consideration the rise in COVID19 cases across the country. Candidates who have registered themselves for Class 10 exams can check their result by following the simple steps given below.

CBSE 10th Result 2021 Live Updates

CBSE Board 10th Results 2021: How to check

• Visit the official site of CBSE Result on cbseresults.nic.in.

• Click on CBSE Board 10th Results 2021 link available on the home page.

• Enter the roll number and date of birth.

• Your result will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the result and download it.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can check their result on other alternative modes as well. IVS, SMS, DigiLocker, and Umang App. Candidates will also be able to login to the CBSE DigiLocker website, digilocker.gov.in, and access their CBSE result mark sheets and certificates.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cbse class 10 results cbse result cbse + 1 more
RELATED STORIES
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.