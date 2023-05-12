Central Board of Secondary Education has declared CBSE Board 12th Result 2023. The results for CBSE Class 12 is available to candidates on the official site of CBSE at cbseresults. CBSE Class 12th Result 2023 Live Updates CBSE Board 12th Result 2023: Delhi pass percentage dips to 92.21%(Santosh Kumar )

This year the pass percentage of Delhi has dipped to 92.21 percent. The pass percentage has dropped by -4.08 percent compared to last year. In 2022, the overall percentage of Delhi was 96.29 percent. A total of 351462 candidates have appeared from Delhi in CBSE Class 12 exams out of which 324094 students have passed.

Not only Delhi, the overall pass percentage has also dropped this year from 92.71 percent to 87.33 percent. Similarly girls pass percentage have also dipped from 94.54 percent in 2022 to 90.68 percent in 2023. The boys pass percentage in 2022 was 91.25 percent and 2023 is 84.67 percent. The pass percentage of transgender was 100 percent last year and this year it is 60 percent.

Total 22622 candidates have secured above 95 percent marks and 112838 candidates have secured above 90 percent marks. A total of 125705 candidates have been place in Compartment which is higher compared to 2022 when 67743 candidates were placed in the same.

Trivandrum has the higher performing district with 99.91 pass percentage followed by Bengaluru with 98.64 percent and Chennai with 97.40 percent.