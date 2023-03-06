CBSE Board Exam 2023 Live: Class 12 Physics exam ends, analysis here

CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam 2023 Live Updates: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Class 12 board examination 2023 for Physics papers today, March 6. The exam started at 10:30 am and ended at 1:30 pm. The reporting time for this exam was 10 am or before.

On the same day, Class 10 students had appeared for Home Science and Multi Skill Foundation Course papers.

Students can check CBSE Class 12 Physics sample paper, question bank, marking scheme, syllabus, etc. on cbseacademic.nic.in. CBSE had issued admit cards earlier on cbse.nic.in.

Candidates must wear school uniform and identity cards for the board exams. They must also carry printed copies of admit cards.

CBSE Class 12 Physics paper analysis and students' reaction will be made available at the end of the exam.