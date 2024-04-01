CBSE Board Exam 2024 Live: Class 12 Sociology paper underway
CBSE Board Exam 2024 Live: Central Board of Secondary Education is conducting CBSE Board Exam 2024 Class 12 Sociology paper today, April 1, 2024. The Sociology paper's timing is 10.30 am to 1.30 pm across the country and abroad. The examination is underway. The students’ review, exam analysis, and expert opinion on the paper will be shared here once the CBSE Board Exam 2024 for Class 12 is over....Read More
Students were allowed to reach the exam centre by 10 am. The Board made it compulsory for students appearing in the exam to wear their uniform and carry their respective admit cards, and stationary items to the exam centre.
CBSE Board Class 12 examination started on February 15 and will end tomorrow, April 2, 2024. Follow the blog for the latest updates on exam paper analysis, students' reactions and other information.
CBSE class 12 sociology exam: One hour 15 minutes to go
CBSE class 12 sociology exam will get over in one hour 15 minutes. The examination was started at 10.30 and will conclude at 1.30 pm.
CBSE class 12 exam: Steps to check sample papers for tomorrow's exams
Visit the official website of CBSE Academic.
Click on sample papers for Class 10 or Class 12 available on the top of the page.
A new page will open where candidates will get the subject link along with sample paper link.
Click on the link and the sample papers will be displayed.
Check the sample papers and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
CBSE board exam: About analysis
The students’ review, exam analysis, and expert opinion on the paper will be shared here once the CBSE Board Exam 2024 for Class 12 is over, i.e, after 1.30 pm.
CBSE 2024 Board exam: Class 12 last paper tomorrow
The CBSE 2024 Board exam for Class 12 will conclude tomorrow, April 2, 2024. The examination was started on February 15, 2024 across India and abroad.
CBSE 2024 Exam: Class 12 Sociology paper underway
CBSE 2024 Exam Class 12 Sociology paper is underway. The exam will conclude at 1.30 pm across the country and abroad.
CBSE 2024: Paper timings
CBSE 2024 Class 12 examination started at 10.30 am and will conclude at 1.30 pm today.
CBSE Board Exam 2024: Class 12 Sociology paper today
CBSE Board Exam 2024 Class 12 Sociology paper is conducted today, April 1, 2024.