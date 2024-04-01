Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi260C
Monday, Apr 1, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    CBSE Board Exam 2024 Live: Class 12 Sociology paper underway

    Apr 1, 2024 12:16 PM IST
    CBSE Board Exam 2024 Live: Class 12 Sociology paper today, April 1. Follow the blog for latest updates.
    cbse board exam 2024 live: class 12 sociology paper review, exam analysis today, 1 april 2024 latest news
    cbse board exam 2024 live: class 12 sociology paper review, exam analysis today, 1 april 2024 latest news

    CBSE Board Exam 2024 Live: Central Board of Secondary Education is conducting CBSE Board Exam 2024 Class 12 Sociology paper today, April 1, 2024. The Sociology paper's timing is 10.30 am to 1.30 pm across the country and abroad. The examination is underway. The students’ review, exam analysis, and expert opinion on the paper will be shared here once the CBSE Board Exam 2024 for Class 12 is over....Read More

    Students were allowed to reach the exam centre by 10 am. The Board made it compulsory for students appearing in the exam to wear their uniform and carry their respective admit cards, and stationary items to the exam centre.

    CBSE Board Class 12 examination started on February 15 and will end tomorrow, April 2, 2024. Follow the blog for the latest updates on exam paper analysis, students' reactions and other information.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Apr 1, 2024 12:16 PM IST

    CBSE class 12 sociology exam: One hour 15 minutes to go

    CBSE class 12 sociology exam will get over in one hour 15 minutes. The examination was started at 10.30 and will conclude at 1.30 pm.

    Apr 1, 2024 12:09 PM IST

    CBSE class 12 exam: Steps to check sample papers for tomorrow's exams

    Visit the official website of CBSE Academic.

    Click on sample papers for Class 10 or Class 12 available on the top of the page.

    A new page will open where candidates will get the subject link along with sample paper link.

    Click on the link and the sample papers will be displayed.

    Check the sample papers and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    Apr 1, 2024 12:04 PM IST

    CBSE board exam: About analysis

    The students’ review, exam analysis, and expert opinion on the paper will be shared here once the CBSE Board Exam 2024 for Class 12 is over, i.e, after 1.30 pm.

    Apr 1, 2024 12:00 PM IST

    CBSE 2024 Board exam: Class 12 last paper tomorrow

    The CBSE 2024 Board exam for Class 12 will conclude tomorrow, April 2, 2024. The examination was started on February 15, 2024 across India and abroad.

    Apr 1, 2024 11:55 AM IST

    CBSE 2024 Exam: Class 12 Sociology paper underway

    CBSE 2024 Exam Class 12 Sociology paper is underway. The exam will conclude at 1.30 pm across the country and abroad.

    Apr 1, 2024 11:50 AM IST

    CBSE 2024: Paper timings

    CBSE 2024 Class 12 examination started at 10.30 am and will conclude at 1.30 pm today.

    Apr 1, 2024 11:46 AM IST

    CBSE Board Exam 2024: Class 12 Sociology paper today

    CBSE Board Exam 2024 Class 12 Sociology paper is conducted today, April 1, 2024.

    News education board exams CBSE Board Exam 2024 Live: Class 12 Sociology paper underway
    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes