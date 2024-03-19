CBSE Board Exam 2024 Live: Class 12th Biology paper today, important points
CBSE Board Exam 2024 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will hold the Class 12th Biology examination on Tuesday, March 19. The paper is three hours long and is scheduled between 10:30 am and 1:30 pm. After the examination, paper analysis of CBSE Class 12 Biology by teachers and students' reactions will be shared here. ...Read More
As per the sample paper, the Biology exam carries 70 marks, and all questions in the paper should be compulsory.
The sample paper has five sections and 33 questions. Section A has 16 questions of 1 mark each; Section B has five questions of 2 marks each; Section C has seven questions of 3 marks each; Section D has two case-based questions of 4 marks each; and Section E has three questions of 5 marks each.
The paper has no overall choice, but internal choices have been given for some questions. They have to draw neat and properly labelled diagrams should be drawn, wherever necessary.
For board exams, students must wear uniforms and bring school ID and admit cards. They should arrive at least 30 minutes in advance to avoid any last-minute trouble.
Over 39 lakh students are appearing for CBSE board exams 2024. The Class 12 exams will end on April 2.
CBSE Class 12th Biology paper pattern
Maximum marks: 70
Duration: Three hours
- The paper has five sections and 33 questions.
- Section A: 16 questions, one mark each.
- Section B: Five questions, two marks each.
- Section C: Seven questions, three marks each.
- Section D: Two case-based questions, four marks each.
- Section E: THree questions, five marks each.
All questions in the paper should be compulsory. Wherever required, neat and labelled diagrams are to be drawn.
(This is as per the CBSE Class 12 Biology sample question paper)
CBSE Class 12th Board Exam 2024: Exam day guidelines
- Reach the exam venue at least 30 minutes before the paper starting time.
- Wear school uniforms and carry identity cards and admit cards.
- Read the question paper once before attempting it. Look for instructions on the first page of the question paper and/or the answer sheet.
- Ensure that all pages of the question paper are printed correctly and there is no error.
- Do not forget to draw neat and properly labelled diagrams wherever necessary.
- Once done writing, revise your answers.
- Arrange the continuation sheets correctly and tie them to the main booklet before submitting.
CBSE Class 12th Biology exam today
The Class 12th Biology paper of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be conducted today, March 19. The paper is scheduled for 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.
An important paper of the Science stream, a large number of students are expected to appear in the examination from CBSE schools located across the country and abroad.