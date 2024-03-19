CBSE Board Exam 2024 Live: Class 12th Biology paper today, important points

CBSE Board Exam 2024 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will hold the Class 12th Biology examination on Tuesday, March 19. The paper is three hours long and is scheduled between 10:30 am and 1:30 pm. After the examination, paper analysis of CBSE Class 12 Biology by teachers and students' reactions will be shared here. ...Read More

As per the sample paper, the Biology exam carries 70 marks, and all questions in the paper should be compulsory.

The sample paper has five sections and 33 questions. Section A has 16 questions of 1 mark each; Section B has five questions of 2 marks each; Section C has seven questions of 3 marks each; Section D has two case-based questions of 4 marks each; and Section E has three questions of 5 marks each.

The paper has no overall choice, but internal choices have been given for some questions. They have to draw neat and properly labelled diagrams should be drawn, wherever necessary.

For board exams, students must wear uniforms and bring school ID and admit cards. They should arrive at least 30 minutes in advance to avoid any last-minute trouble.

Over 39 lakh students are appearing for CBSE board exams 2024. The Class 12 exams will end on April 2.

Follow this live blog for CBSE Class 12th Biology paper analysis and other latest updates