CBSE Board Exam 2025 Live: Class 12 Physics exam today; items allowed, dress code, instructions
CBSE Board Exam 2025 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 12 Physics exam on Friday, February 21. The CBSE Class 12 Physics paper will be held from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. There is no exam for Class 10 students today. CBSE is conducting Class 10, 12 board exams for around 44 lakh students this year. Students from 8,000 schools in the country and abroad are appearing in their final examinations. ...Read More
CBSE board exam 2025: Exam day guidelines for students
- Follow the instructions given on the admit card. Before attempting the paper, read any instructions that may be given on the first page of the question paper and/or the answer booklet.
- At the end of the exam, before submitting your answer booklet, arrange all the extra pages used in the correct order and tie those with the main booklet.
- If you are a regular student, carry the admit card and the school identity card. Wear your school uniform only.
- If you are a private candidate, bring the admit card with an original, government-issued photo identity proof. Wear light clothes.
- A transparent pouch, geometry/pencil box, blue/royal blue ink/ballpoint/gel pen, scale, writing pad, eraser, analogue watch, transparent water bottle, metro card, bus pass and money are the items allowed inside the exam hall.
- Textual material (printed or written), bits of paper, calculator, pen drive, log table (will be provided by centres), electronic pen, scanner, etc., are not allowed. Calculators will be provided to students with Dyscalculia at the exam centre.
- Communication devices such as mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, earphones, microphones, pagers, health bands, smartwatches, and cameras are strictly prohibited.
- Wallets, goggles, handbags, pouches, etc. are not allowed. Any eatable items (opened or packed) are not permitted unless the student is diabetic.
Check live updates on CBSE Class 12 Physics exam below:
CBSE Board Exam 2025 Live: Values of Physical constants to be used
As per the CBSE Class 12 Physics sample question paper, students need to use these values of physical constants wherever necessary.
