The Central Board of Secondary Education has released an advisory on the circulation of fake news of question paper leaks and the circulation of purported question papers for the CBSE Board Exam 2026. CBSE Board Exam 2026: Advisory released to curb misinformation on question paper leaks

According to the advisory, CBSE has urged parents, students, schools and all concerned stakeholders to remain vigilant and not to be misled by unverified news/rumours or fake news on various social media platforms during the course of exams.

The Board has also assured all students, parents, and teachers that robust arrangements and strict measures have been put in place to ensure the smooth, secure and fair conduct of the Board’s examinations like previous years.

The official notice reads, "The Board assures all stakeholders that robust arrangements and strict measures have been put in place to ensure the smooth, secure and fair conduct of the Board’s examinations like previous years. Any attempt to spread misinformation or to disrupt the examination process will be strictly dealt with by the Board as per applicable rules and regulations."

For authentic information, clarifications, or official updates, CBSE has asked all stakeholders to visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in or contact concerned CBSE regional office/ CBSE HQ, New Delhi.

The CBSE Class 10 board examination commenced on February 17 and will end on March 11, 2026, and the Class 12 board exam started on February 17 and will end on April 10, 2026. The examination will be held in a single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.

Today, there is no exam is for Class 10. For Class 12- Engineering Graphics, Dance, Horticulture and Cost Accounting papers will be held. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBSE.

