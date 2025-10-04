The Central Board of Secondary Education has reopened the CBSE Board Exam 2026 LOC portal. Schools can fill the LOC form and submit it through the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. CBSE Board Exam 2026: Class 10, 12 LOC portal with late fee reopened at cbse.gov.in, notice here

The LOC form submission portal will remain opened till October 8, 2025. The form can be submitted by paying late fee till October 11, 2025.

This decision to reopen the LOC portal was taken by the Board as many schools have still not submitted their LOCs within the prescribed schedule time.

The official notice reads, "All Principals who have still not submitted their LOC are therefore directed to ensure that the LOC for their respective schools is completed and submitted within prescribed timeframe with late fees. The portal will be closed as per above schedule, and no submissions will be accepted thereafter. Schools failing to submit their LOCs by the final deadline will bear full responsibility for the non-compliance and any resulting consequences, including the ineligibility of their candidates to appear for the Board Examinations 2026."

The Board has already released the tentative datesheet for Class 10, 12. According to the schedule, the main board examinations for Class 10 and 12 will commence on February 17, 2026. Class 10 main board exams will conclude on March 9, 2026, and Class 12 on April 9, 2026. On most days, the examinations for both classes will be held from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM, while for some subjects, it will be held from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM.

Approximately 45 lakh candidates are expected to appear in 204 subjects across Classes 10 and 12 from India, and 26 countries abroad In 2026. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBSE.