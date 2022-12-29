Home / Education / Board Exams / CBSE Board Exams 2023 Time Table: Class 10, 12 datesheet out, exam begins Feb 15

CBSE Board Exams 2023 Time Table: Class 10, 12 datesheet out, exam begins Feb 15

CBSE Board Exams 2023 time table has been released. The Class 10, 12 date sheet can be checked on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Board Exams 2023 Time Table: Class 10, 12 datesheet released at cbse.gov.in (HT file)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Central Board of Secondary Education has released CBSE Board Exams 2023 Time Table. The Class 10, 12 datesheet has been released by the Board in one single notice. Candidates can check the Class 10, 12 time table on the official site of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

The Class 10 or Secondary exam date sheet will begin on February 15 and will end on March 21, 2023. The Class 12 or Senior Secondary examination will begin on February 15 and will end on April 5, 2023. The examination for Class 10, 12 will begin at 10.30 am and will end at 1.30 pm.

As per the official notice, the Board has prepared the date sheet keeping competitive exams, including JEE Main exam dates in consideration. These datesheets have been prepared by avoiding nearly 40,000 subjects combinations to ensure that no two subjects examination of a students fall on the same date.

CBSE will give 15 minutes reading time to the students of Class 10, 12 to read the question papers. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CBSE.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet Here

cbse datesheet board exams
