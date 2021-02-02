CBSE Board exams from May 4, class 12 exams to be held in 2 shifts
Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Tuesday announced the datesheet for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exams, which will begin on May 4 for students of classes 10 and 12. This time Class 12 exams will be conducted in two shifts and will continue till June 11.
“When the entire world was fighting the pandemic, students showed everyone that they were capable of taking care of their health and future. I wish the students all the best for their papers,” the Union minister said, adding that gaps had been given between important papers.
“Class 12 examination will be conducted in two shifts to reduce the number of days of conducting examinations. In the second shift, examinations of the subjects not offered by the students of schools situated abroad will be conducted,” said Sanyam Bhardwaj, CBSE controller of examinations.
Also Read | Delhi govt will soon begin nursery admission process: Kejriwal
Of Delhi’s 2,168 schools, most schools are affiliated to the CBSE, which usually begins conducting board exams for classes 10 and 12 in February. The exams have been delayed this year due to the pandemic. The board had also reduced the syllabus by 30% last year.
The board clarified that Class 12 examinations will be conducted during the second shift only on four days. “On these days, in the morning shift, examinations of main subjects of Class 10 will be conducted in which the maximum number of examination centres will be used,” the board said.
Keeping the pandemic in mind, CBSE also directed that no school staff who works in the morning shift would be allotted for the afternoon shift. The national board also said that the datesheet had been prepared in such a way so that examination centres do not become overcrowded on any day.
Class 10 students will appear for 75 subjects while Class 12 students will be appearing for 111 subjects.
